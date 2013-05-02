FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GM CFO says 'too soon' to call bottom in Europe
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-GM CFO says 'too soon' to call bottom in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, May 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co : * Says North American pricing fell $200 million in Q1 2013 versus Q1 2012 -- slides * Says pricing in Europe was flat in Q1, costs improved $300 million in region

- slides * Says international operations Q1 pricing was flat; South American prices rose

$100 million * Says effective tax rate now estimated to be ‘in the high 30s’ * GM Financial says acquisition of Ally International ‘in process’ * CFO says ‘too soon’ to call bottom in European downturn; GM reaffirms plan to

break even in Europe by mid-decade * CFO says expects to ‘build on’ 2012 profit in South America this year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.