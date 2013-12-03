FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM sees US auto industry exiting year at 16 million vehicle monthly sales rate
December 3, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-GM sees US auto industry exiting year at 16 million vehicle monthly sales rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on conference call: * VP of US sales operations says small business deliveries up 38 percent versus

last year in November in US market * Rpt-General Motors co VP of US sales operations says small business

deliveries for GM up 38 pct vs last year in November in US market * VP of US sales operations says US economy creating jobs, energy costs

dropping and credit available, bodes well for more growth for auto market in

2014 * Exec says mid-sized car segment one of the most competitive in industry * VP of US sales operations say GM will “remain disciplined” on incentive

spending * Chief economist says industry monthly sales rate of about 16 million vehicles

seems the exit rate for the year * VP of US sales operations says GM feels good about where its vehicle

inventory levels are * Exec says competitors in large pickups being aggressive with incentives

