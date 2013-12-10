FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM CEO Akerson: Barra picked as his successor for her talent, not her gender
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-GM CEO Akerson: Barra picked as his successor for her talent, not her gender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co CEO Dan Akerson on conference call with media: * CEO Akerson says roughly two months ago family learned of his wife’s cancer * CEO Akerson says every board plans for succession * CEO Akerson says mary barra “great choice” as his successor * CEO Akerson says barra has vision where she wants to take GM * CEO Akerson says thought GM had the talent within the company and didn’t look

outside for successor * CEO Akerson says company under barra needs to execute on its existing

strategies globally * CEO Akerson says top executives at the company “play well as a team” * CEO Akerson says there was no set date for his departure but he had thought

it would be mid- to late-2014 before his wife’s cancer was discovered * CEO Akerson says GM as a “boy’s club” is dated perception, pointing to how

barra will be fifth woman on board * CEO Akerson says barra not picked because she is a woman, she was picked for

her talent * CEO Akerson says it was board’s decision to split chairman and CEO jobs and

he supported it * CEO Akerson says there was a “diligent” process that resulted in barra’s

selection * CEO Akerson says barra’s selection as his successor was unanimous on board * CEO Akerson says only thing on his mind is getting his wife through her

cancer, not his next job * CEO Akerson says took CEO job out of sense of duty to US and Canadian

taxpayers, not for the money * CEO Akerson says still more transformation left at GM to do * CEO Akerson says emphasized vice chairman girsky, who will exit the company

in April, will remain on board * CEO Akerson says compensation now that treasury has exited stake will change,

be more performance oriented, with a quarter tied to quality

