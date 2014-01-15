FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM President Ammann says Europe remains "very, very fragile" economy
January 15, 2014

BRIEF-GM President Ammann says Europe remains "very, very fragile" economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co : * President Ammann says company can make money on small cars * President Ammann says company remains committed to holden brand in Australia * President Ammann says company remains committed to electric vehicle space * President Ammann says priority for cash is to reinvest in business, then to

protect balance sheet and make distributions to shareholders like the

dividend GM declared Tuesday * President Ammann says Opel unit in Europe is in best shape it’s been in a

long time * President Ammann says Europe still “a very, very fragile” economic

environment

