BRIEF-GM CEO apologizes about recent recall, says company has launched internal review
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-GM CEO apologizes about recent recall, says company has launched internal review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executuve Mary Barra in letter to company employees: * CEO Barra says in letter to employees that automaker has ”launched an

internal review to give US an unvarnished report” about recent ignition

switch recall * CEO Barra says recall won’t affect company’s reputation * CEO Barra says what’s important is taking care of the customer * CEO Barra says company has created a “workuing group of senior executives,”

which she leads, to direct the company’s response, monitor progress and make

adjustments as needed * CEO Barra says company has coordinated with supplier to get replacement parts

as fast as possible into the field * CEO Barra says company has provided federaql regulators with ”comprehensive

information“ in the issue * CEO Barra says ”we will hold ourselves accountable and improve our processes“ * CEO Barra says ”we sincerely apologize to our customers and others who have a

stake in gm’s success”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
