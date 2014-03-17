FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM CEO says adding 2nd production line at ignition switch supplier to double parts avilability
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-GM CEO says adding 2nd production line at ignition switch supplier to double parts avilability

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, March 17 (Reuters) - General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra in video message to employees: * CEO Mary Barra Says in video message to employees says adding second

production line at ignition switch supplier to speed up delivery of the parts

in recall * CEO barra says completly focused on the problem at the highest levels of the

company and putting customer first * CEO barra says system for handling recalls at the company will change because

of the ignition switch recall * CEO barra reiterates company will cooperate with the various fedearl safety,

congressional and criminal probes of gm’s ignition-switch recall * CEO barra says ”something went wrong with our process in this instance and

terrible things happened” * CEO barra called the company’s apology “one step in the journey to resolve”

the recall * CEO barra says followuing letters it has already sent to customers, company

will send a recall service bulletin to dealers the week of April 7 to explain

the issue and the repair process * CEO barra says the company will send follow-up letters to customers when

replacement parts are available * CEO barra says the follow-up letters to customers should start the second

week of April * CEO barra says the added production line at supplier will allow company to

double parts availability * CEO barra says a team of 50 employees at Warren, Michigan, call center is

totally focused on handling recall calls, and the company has added resources

at other call centers * CEO barra says using the recall to also make other changes, including

redoubling pending product reviews to resolve issue more quickly, citing

monday’s 3 new recalls * CEO barra says ”we will be better because of this tragic situation if we

seize the opportunity”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
