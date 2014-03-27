BRIEF-Judge to consider emergency request that GM urge drivers to stop driving vehicles recalled for ignition switches

March 27 (Reuters) - General Motors Co : * U.S. judge sets April 4 hearing to consider request that General Motors Co
tell drivers to stop driving vehicles recalled over ignition switches
-- court order * Lawyers for drivers who are suing GM over recalled vehicles had requested the
“park it now” mandatory injunction against GM -- court records * Lawyers say proposed injunction would require GM to urge drivers of 1.7
million affected vehicles to stop driving them until a fix is found * Hearing on emergency motion for injunction against GM scheduled for afternoon
of April 4 in federal court in Corpus Christi, Texas