BRIEF-GM CEO says ignition switch recall has not had meaningful impact on US sales
April 24, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GM CEO says ignition switch recall has not had meaningful impact on US sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 24 (Reuters) - General Motors Co earnings conference call with CEO mary Barra and CFO Chuck Stevens: * CEO Barra says company remains on track to hit breakeven results in Europe by

mid-decade * CEO says company has not experienced meaningful impact on U.S. sales due to

ignition switch recall * CEO says company’s internal probe on track and expects recommendations from

Kenneth Feinberg in next 45 days * CFO says company still sees US auto industry sales this year in the range of

16 million to 16.5 million vehicles * CFO says company still is targeting market share growth in North America this

year versus last year * CFO says Canada has not approached GM about selling its GM stake to the

company * CFO reiterates the $1.1 billion in 2014 restructuring costs the company

forecast in January

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
