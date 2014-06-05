FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GM CEO Barra blames "history of failures" for mishandling of defective switch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GM CEO Barra blames "history of failures" for mishandling of defective switch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DETROIT, June 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra speaking at company town hall: * CEO barra says company’s probe of its handling of defective ignition switch

has been shared with U.S. government and company board * CEO barra apologizes again for the pain caused by the defective part * CEO barra says company will accept responsibility for its mistakes * CEO barra says valukas, who led probe, was granted complete access, former GM

employees were part of probe * CEO barra says nhtsa will post copy of probe online for anyone to review * CEO barra says probe report is troubling * CEO barra says recall issue represented fundamental failure to meet basic

needs of customers * CEO barra says “we failed these customers” * CEO barra says probe found pattern of incompetance and neglect * CEO barra says company operated in silos * CEO barra says “this should have never happened” * CEO barra blames the actions of a few people * CEO barra says report called it a “history of failures,” no sense of urgency * CEO barra says report says no one raised the issue to highest level of

company * CEO barra says many of problems in company system already fixed * CEO barra says valukas report revealed no conspracy by company to cover-up

ffacts and no trade-off was made betwene safety and costs * CEO barra says “we misdiagnosed the problem from the very beginning,” saying

engineers didn’t realize airbags wouldn’t deploy with switch in off position * CEO barra cites steps company has already taken, including creation of global

vehicle safety job * CEO barra says we restructured the safety decision process to raise it to

highest levels, senior management will be involved in process * CEO barra says will act on recommendations of valukas report * CEO barra says recalls will be ”substantially complete“ by end of Q2 * CEO barra says a number of changes, including 15 individuals who ”acted

inappropriately” are no longer with the company * CEO barra says disciplinary actions taken against 5 other employees * CEO barra says will start a copensation program for those hurt or who lost

family due to bad part, feinberg will administer that fund * Rpt-gm ceo barra says will start a compensation program for those hurt or who

lost family due to bad part, feinberg will administer that fund * CEO barra says company must set industry standard for safety and quality * CEO barra calls on employees to call out problems if they see them

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.