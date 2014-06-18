FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM CEO says known number of deaths linked to defective switch still at 13 people
June 18, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GM CEO says known number of deaths linked to defective switch still at 13 people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra speaking in Congress: * CEO Barra says Feinberg will reveal criteria to GM for victim compensation

fund by end of this month * CEO Barra says Feinberg has draft protocol of compensation fund he is getting

comments on * CEO Barra says compensation fund will seek to capture every person who

suffered a serious injury due to ignition switch defect * CEO Barra says known number of deaths linked to defective ignition switch is

still 13 based on information the company has

