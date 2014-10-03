BRIEF-General Motors recalls 524,384 cehicles in two recalls

DETROIT, Oct 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co : * Recalls 89,294 chevrolet Spark small cars in US for possible latch issue * Says not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the latch issue * Says Spark cars affected from 2013-2015 model years * Recalls 290,107 Cadillac SRX and Saab 9-4X SUVs for possible loose part * Says it is aware of 3 crashes and two injuries related to the issue with SRX

and 9-4X * Says recall affects 2010-2015 srx and 2011-2012 9-4x suvs * Says two recalls affect 524,384 cehicles combined including those outside the

US market * Says number of SRX and 9-4X SUVs affected in total is 430,550 * Says number of Spark cars affected overall is 93,834