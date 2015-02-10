FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Appaloosa to file proxy statement for GM annual meeting about proposal for $8 bln stock buyback
February 10, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Appaloosa to file proxy statement for GM annual meeting about proposal for $8 bln stock buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co : * Appaloosa Management says supports Harry Wilson’s proposals to join General

Motors Co board and have company launch $8 billion share buyback

program * Appaloosa Management says it has discussed in recent past with GM management

a need for greater efficiency in allocating shareholders capital * Appaloosa Management says it also has highlighted the lack of transparency in

GM executive compensation program and questioned its effectiveness * Appaloosa Management says it has pointed out the need for greater

shareholder-oriented representation on GM’s board * Appaloosa Management says it believes Harry Wilson would be advocate for

shareholders on the GM board * Appaloosa Management encourages GM to address the issues and refrain from

acrimony * Appaloosa Management says intends to file a proxy statement with the SEC in

connection with the 2015 GM annual meeting

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

