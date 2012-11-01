FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Half of General Motors auto dealers in New Jersey without power
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Half of General Motors auto dealers in New Jersey without power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co : * Says that about half of its auto dealerships in New Jersey without power * Says “increasingly likely” that 2012 U.S. auto sales will be nearer 14.5

million than 14.0 million * Says it is “confident” the U.S. auto industry will have a strong fourth

quarter, in part due to improvement in housing sales * Says storm sandy took at least 300,000 out of u.s. October sales on

seasonally adjusted annual rate * Says “sound fundamentals” in the economy will allow U.S. auto sales to

maintain steady pace of increasing sales * Says U.S. October auto sale will be in range of 14.0 million to 14.2 million

on seasonally adjusted annualized rate

