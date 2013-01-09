BRIEF-General Motors CEO says "cautiously optimistic" about 2013

DETROIT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co CEO Dan AKerson to reporters: * CEO says “cautiously optimistic” about 2013 * CEO says sees global industry sales up 2 percent in 2013 * CEO says pleased with progress in Europe, not satisfied with results * CEO says hopes company will reachieve investment grade rating in 2013 * CEO says sees 15 million to 15.5 million sales in us light vehicle market in

* CEO says sees continued deterioration in Europe, S America flat to slightly up in 2013

* CEO says company will continue to invest on the order of $8 billion a year * CEO says expects modest share increase in N America given the new products the company has coming out

or break-even, EBITDA margins among industry best, single a credit rating * CEO says GM has to be profitable in everything it does