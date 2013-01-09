BRIEF-GM CEO: Germany looks like it could be slipping into recession

DETROIT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co CEO Dan Akerson to reporters: * CEO says Germany looks like it could be slipping into recession * CEO says will have to continue to address gm’s cost structure in Europe * CEO says optimistic about relationship with Peugeot * CEO says sees potential opportunity about cooperation with Peugeot in Russia

and South America; still a work in progress * CEO says India could be the 2025, 2030 evolving economic giant that China is

today * CEO says company having talks about “other international opportunities” with

Chinese partner Saic * CEO says company goal to hold incentives in the middle of the pack * CEO says company and Peugeot need to each fix their own operations first, our

alliance a net positive for both companies; will continue down same path * CEO says industry must match production to demand in Europe * CEO says company must scale its operations to meet expected demand, not being

foolish about its projections for Europe for next couple of years * CEO, when asked succession at the company, says he thinks he will be at GM

next year this time * CEO says doesn’t see need for new plants in US for the next 24 months for

sure