GM's Cadillac to introduce high-end model
September 19, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

GM's Cadillac to introduce high-end model

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - As it strives to energize its Cadillac brand that once dominated the U.S. luxury auto market, General Motors Co said on Friday it will begin production of a new “top-end, high-technology car” by the end of 2015.

The as-yet unnamed model will be positioned “above today’s CTS and XTS product lines,” and “will add to rather than replace any model in the portfolio,” GM said in a statement.

The new model will be in “the elite class of top-level luxury cars,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen in the statement. He added that the car, which is currently in development, will be rear wheel drive-oriented, using “completely new, custom-designed materials on a unique vehicle architecture.”

Its public debut will be in the first half of 2015. It will be built at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

Cadillac sales have fallen 4.7 percent through August this year, and its U.S. sales of 114,000 lag far behind luxury market leaders BMW and Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

