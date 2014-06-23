FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Motors names new VP for North America manufacturing
#Market News
June 23, 2014 / 7:12 PM / 3 years ago

General Motors names new VP for North America manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Cathy Clegg would take over as vice president of manufacturing for North America, effective July 1.

Clegg, who has been with the carmaker for more than three decades, was previously its vice president of global manufacturing engineering, the carmaker said in a statement on Monday. (bit.ly/1lLJxwx)

Clegg had led GM’s talks with the United Automobile Workers in 2011.

She succeeds Gerald Johnson, who was recently named vice president of operational excellence.

In her new role, Clegg will be responsible for 55 facilities including assembly, stamping, powertrain and component operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, GM said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

