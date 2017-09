FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra on Thursday said that the Opel brand will build a sports utility vehicle at its factory in Ruesselsheim, Germany, and that the European auto maker will invest 500 million euros ($626 million) in engine production. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)