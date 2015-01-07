FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says Opel deliveries in Europe rose 3 pct in 2014
January 7, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

GM says Opel deliveries in Europe rose 3 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Deliveries of Opel and Vauxhall, the European brands of General Motors, rose 3 percent in Europe last year to 1.08 million cars, the company said on Wednesday.

Opel and Vauxhall’s market share rose to 5.74 percent, the highest level since 2011, the company said.

In early 2013 General Motors underlined its commitment to supporting a European turnaround by pledging 4 billion euros in investments to fund 23 new cars and 13 new engines.

GM wants to reach break-even in Europe by mid decade. It stopped marketing the Chevy brand in Europe in an attempt to help the Opel and Vauxhall brands gain market share. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

