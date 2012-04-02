FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Motors holds 7 pct stake in Peugeot - AMF
April 2, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

General Motors holds 7 pct stake in Peugeot - AMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker General Motors has increased its stake in Peugeot above a 5 percent regulatory threshold after subscribing to the French company’s capital increase last month.

In a filing with France’s AMF stock market watchdog dated March 29, General Motors said it currently holds 7 percent of Peugeot’s capital and 5.78 percent of its voting rights.

PSA Peugeot Citroen on March 27 successfully completed a 1 billion euro capital increase announced in February to cement its planned alliance with General Motors . {ID:nL6E8ERA4F]

