Three hurt in explosion at GM Indiana auto stamping plant
July 1, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Three hurt in explosion at GM Indiana auto stamping plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Tuesday a “small explosion” at its auto stamping plant in Marion, Indiana, injured three workers and caused a suspension of production as the factory was evacuated.

Three workers were sent to Marion General Hospital for treatment and some others were being treated at the plant and may need to also be sent to the hospital, GM said in a short statement.

Fire department and other emergency responders “have the situation under control,” GM’s statement said.

A GM spokesman said he was not yet sure when production would resume at the plant, which makes auto parts for GM vehicles.

GM’s website said that the plant employs about 1,600 workers on three daily shifts.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
