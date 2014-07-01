FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Worker killed in explosion at GM Indiana auto stamping plant
July 1, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Worker killed in explosion at GM Indiana auto stamping plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with four additional workers treated at scene)

DETROIT, July 1 (Reuters) - One worker was killed on Tuesday and eight others hurt in a chemical explosion at a General Motors Co auto stamping plant in Marion, Indiana, the company said.

Four injured workers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Marion General Hospital. Four additional workers were treated for injuries at the scene, GM said.

Production at the Marion Metal Center was suspended after the early afternoon incident, GM said.

The plant’s first shift was sent home and the second shift was canceled. The third shift was expected to work at its normal time, GM said.

The plant stamps sheet metal into auto parts for a variety of GM vehicles including full-size pickup trucks made at nearby Fort Wayne, Indiana. It employs 1,600 people.

An investigation of the incident is under way, GM said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Additional reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Peter Cooney)

