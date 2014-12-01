FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM China to recall more than 40,000 faulty Buick LaCrosses in March
December 5, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

GM China to recall more than 40,000 faulty Buick LaCrosses in March

Brenda Goh

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motor Co’s main Chinese joint venture will recall 40,496 Buick LaCrosses in March next year due to faulty headlights, China’s top quality watchdog said.

Shanghai General Motors Co, GM’s venture with SAIC Motor Corp, will recall all the Buick LaCrosse sedans made between Jan. 11 2006 and Nov. 8 2006, the General Administration of Quality Supervision Inspection and Quarantine said on Friday.

The company will change the parts free of charge, it said.

GM could not be reached for comment.

Carmakers in China recalled a record 5.3 million vehicles last year.

