GM recalls more than 27,000 Cadillac crossovers with wheel issue
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 12:02 AM / 4 years ago

GM recalls more than 27,000 Cadillac crossovers with wheel issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is recalling worldwide more than 27,000 Cadillac crossover vehicles whose wheels could fall off due to potentially loose wheel nuts.

GM said on Wednesday it knows of no crashes or injuries due to the issue and that no wheels have separated from the sport utility vehicles built on car-based platforms.

The recall by the largest U.S. automaker affects certain 2013 Cadillac SRX models equipped with 18-inch wheels.

About 18,871 of the affected vehicles are in the United States, 913 are in Canada, and 7,397 have been exported beyond North America, a GM spokesman said.

GM is asking owners to bring the vehicles into their dealers, where the tires will be rotated and the wheel nuts tightened to specification, at no cost.

