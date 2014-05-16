FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM to pay $35 million maximum penalty in U.S. transportation probe
May 16, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

GM to pay $35 million maximum penalty in U.S. transportation probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - General Motors will pay a $35 million fine as part of the U.S. Transportation Department’s investigation into the handling of faulty ignition switches in some of its vehicles, the automaker and department officials said on Friday.

As part of the agreement, GM also agreed to take part in “unprecedented oversight requirements,” including notifying federal transportation officials of any changes to the company’s schedule for completing repair parts by Oct. 4, the department’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

