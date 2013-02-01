FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM targeting modest US market share incerase in 2013
February 1, 2013 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-GM targeting modest US market share incerase in 2013

Reuters Staff

DETROIT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co : * Says company incentives were lower than full-year average in 2012, and

spending was down about $300 per vehicle from December * Says targeting modest US market share increase in 2013 * Says has seen no evidence yet of change of behavior in Japanese automakers on

incentives due to weaker yen * Says incentives in January on company’s pickup trucks down from December, but

up year over year * Says 37 percent pickup in sales to small businesses in January was very

encouraging

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
