February 14, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-GM has no current plans to contribute to US pension plans this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - General Motors Co earnings conference call with CEO Dan Akerson and CFO Dan Ammann: * CFO says company does not expect to have mandatory contributions to its US

qualified pension plans for at least five years, and no current plans to make

contributions this year * GM says devaluation of Venezuelan currency is expected to have a $200 million

unfavorable special item impact in Q1 of 2013 * CEO Akerson says hopes to wrap up talks with IG Metall labor union in Germany

this quarter * CEO says relationship with PSA Peugeot Citroen is good * CEO declines to comment on whether company will build chevrolet vehicles in

its Opel plants in Europe

