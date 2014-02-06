BRIEF-GM CFO cites pricing pressures in China auto market in Q4 2013

DETROIT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - General Motors Co CEO Mary barra and CFO Chuck Stevens onconference call: * CFO cites pricing pressures in China auto market in Q4 2013 * CFO says expects Q1 earnings to account for 10-15 percent of total calendar

year earnings * CFO says Q1 earnings will be weaker than typical season trends * CFO says margins to rise in North America through mid decade * CEO Barra says GM will maintain its pace of product rollouts in US through

next several years * CFO says price headwinds in China will be offset by new products and company

will look to maintain margins in 9 percent range * CEO says will maintain pricing discipline on full-size pickup truck, but will

respond to competitors * CEO says wants to continue to maintain “fortress balance sheet” and operate

profitably everywhere the company operates * CFO says impact on US sales in January was mostly weather related