BRIEF-GM announces 5 recalls, covering 2.7 mln vehicles in U.S., to take $200 mln charge
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GM announces 5 recalls, covering 2.7 mln vehicles in U.S., to take $200 mln charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, May 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co : * Announces five recalls covering 2.7 million vehicles in the United States * Says largest recall, covering more than 2.4 million cars is for taillamp

malfunctions * Says another recall covers more than 103,000 Chevy Corvette cars for loss of

low-beam head lamps * Says it expects to take charge of about $200 million in the second quarter,

mostly for the cost of recall-related repairs * Global vehicle safety chief Boyer says company has ”redoubled our efforts to

expedite and resolve current reviews in process.”

