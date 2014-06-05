FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GM says ahead of previously annoounced target for 2014 profit, excluding recall costs
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GM says ahead of previously annoounced target for 2014 profit, excluding recall costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, June 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra and CFO Chuck Stevens on conference call with analysts: * Says “no meaningful impact” on N. American sales due to switch

recalls-company slides * CEO Barra says could have addtional recall related charges in Q2 but don’t

know yet how much that could be * GM reaffirms earnings before interest and taxes on adjusted bassis excluding

recalls will be greater in second half than first half-company slides * GM says believes it is on or ahead of previously disclosed plan to deliver

modestly improved 2014 EBIT adjusted results on a year over year basis

excluding recalls-company slides * SGM sys to return to profits in europe by mid decade -- company slides * CEO Barra says company targeting European market share of 8 percent and

EBIT-adjusted margin of 5 percent by 2022 * CFO Stevens says addtitional recall costs in Q2 will not be material * CFO Stevens says product rollouts and capital plans at the company will not

be affected by the recalls * CFO Stevens says Europe continues to perform better than anticipated * CFO Stevens says China continues to perform better than the company expected * CFO Stevens says North America is on company plan * CFO Stevens saays no change to capital allocation plans or plans to redeem

the company’s series a preferred stock * CFO Stevens says expects to set cost of compensation plan by end of Q2, will

be treated as special, one-time item * CFO Stevens says will adjust charge for compensation plan after Q2 as needed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.