BRIEF-GM CEO Barra stands by target to return to profits in Europe in 2016
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co : * CEO Mary Barra says core philosophy for company is to to build where the

company sells to minimize impact of currency effects * CEO Mary Barra says company remains committed to the mid-term targets it has

set for opel unit in Europe * CEO Mary Barra says company stands by target to return to profits in europe

in 2016 * CEO Mary Barra says needs to be “on par” and “competitive” in any deals

reached with United Auto Workers union in talks this year for new labor deal

in US * CEO Mary Barra says hasn’t changed company outlook on what the cost of GM

ignition switch compensation plan will be * CEO Mary Barra says she will look for “profitable growth” in US market share * CEO Mary Barra says committed to meeting current US cafe fuel efficiency

standards

