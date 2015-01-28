FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phatisa's agriculture fund invests in Kenya's General Plastics
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Phatisa's agriculture fund invests in Kenya's General Plastics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Phatisa’s $246 million African Agriculture Fund has invested in General Plastics, a Kenyan manufacturer of packaging products, the private equity firm said on Wednesday.

Private equity activity is increasing in Africa where investors are keen to tap into expanding free markets, rapid urbanisation and an increasingly wealthier population.

The investment is the eighth for the company, bringing total commitments to more than $123 million, the private equity fund manager that invests throughout sub-Saharan Africa said in a statement without disclosing the value of its investment.

The family-owned General Plastics makes packaging for food, beverage and agro-chemical companies around East Africa.

Another private investment firm, Helios Investment Partners, said earlier in January it would close its third Africa-focused fund at $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.