Generic Paxil suicide case heads to trial

A jury trial is set to get underway on Tuesday in a lawsuit that seeks to hold GlaxoSmithKline liable for the suicide of a law firm partner who took a generic version of the antidepressant Paxil for six days before leaping in front of an oncoming commuter train.

London, England-based GSK and Wendy Dolin, widow of Stewart Dolin, previewed their main arguments Friday in statements ordered by U.S. District Judge William Hart in Chicago, who took over the case last August and will preside over the trial.

