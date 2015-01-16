FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMF announces result of Generix's share buyback offer - Euronext
#Software
January 16, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AMF announces result of Generix's share buyback offer - Euronext

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* On Jan. 16 the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF)announced the result of the buyback offer of Generix on its own shares

* Offer concerned the repurchase of 3,636,363 Generix shares, at a price per share of 2.20 euros, in order to cancel the aforementionned shares

* Number of shares tendered to the Generix offer: 10,148,899

* An average of about 35.83 pct of the Generix shares declared by each shareholder was accepted for repurchase Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)


