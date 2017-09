Nov 13 (Reuters) - Generix SA :

* Launches share repurchase for maximum of 3,636,363 shares, reflecting about 14.11 percent of capital and 13.40 percent of voting rights

* Offer price is 2.20 euros per share

* Offer launched to reduce capital

* Offer valid for 33 days

* Offer presented by Kepler Capital Markets

