FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Genesco 4th-qtr profit beats on better margins
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Genesco 4th-qtr profit beats on better margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 adj EPS $1.97 vs est $1.67

* Q4 revenue up 29 pct to $723 mln

* Sees FY 2013 adj EPS $4.58-$4.70 vs est $4.42

* Sees FY 2013 comp sales up 2-3 pct

March 2 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc’s quarterly profit raced past Wall Street expectations as its efforts to drive more full-price selling boosted margins, and the footwear retailer forecast full-year adjusted earnings above market estimates.

The company expects full-year adjusted earnings of $4.58-$4.70 per share, topping analysts’ estimates of $4.42, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to $41.5 million, or $1.72 per share, from $31.4 million, or 1.34 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.97 a share, handily beating analysts’ forecasts of $1.67 per share.

The Nashville-based company said revenue rose 29 percent to $723 million, in line with market expectations.

Genesco said it saw adjusted fourth quarter operating margin above 10 percent for the first time in five years, as it benefited from more full-price selling in its stores and online.

In January, the company, which owns Journeys Group that sells trendy footwear, and Johnston & Murphy that sells pricier clothes and accessories, raised its fourth-quarter earnings outlook as it saw higher same-store sales.

Genesco shares closed at $70.64 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.