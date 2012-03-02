UPDATE 1-Genesco 4th-qtr profit beats on better margins

* Q4 adj EPS $1.97 vs est $1.67

* Q4 revenue up 29 pct to $723 mln

* Sees FY 2013 adj EPS $4.58-$4.70 vs est $4.42

* Sees FY 2013 comp sales up 2-3 pct

March 2 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc’s quarterly profit raced past Wall Street expectations as its efforts to drive more full-price selling boosted margins, and the footwear retailer forecast full-year adjusted earnings above market estimates.

The company expects full-year adjusted earnings of $4.58-$4.70 per share, topping analysts’ estimates of $4.42, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to $41.5 million, or $1.72 per share, from $31.4 million, or 1.34 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.97 a share, handily beating analysts’ forecasts of $1.67 per share.

The Nashville-based company said revenue rose 29 percent to $723 million, in line with market expectations.

Genesco said it saw adjusted fourth quarter operating margin above 10 percent for the first time in five years, as it benefited from more full-price selling in its stores and online.

In January, the company, which owns Journeys Group that sells trendy footwear, and Johnston & Murphy that sells pricier clothes and accessories, raised its fourth-quarter earnings outlook as it saw higher same-store sales.

Genesco shares closed at $70.64 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.