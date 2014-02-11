FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genesee cuts speeds of crude trains after Alabama derailment-COO
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Genesee cuts speeds of crude trains after Alabama derailment-COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. railway Genesee & Wyoming Inc has cut speeds of trains moving crude oil and increased inspections in the aftermath of a fiery derailment involving one of its trains in rural Alabama last year, Chief Operating Officer David Brown told analysts on Tuesday.

Twenty-five railcars carrying crude that was part of a 90-car train derailed in early November. Genesee said at the time that data recorders showed the train was going slower than the 40-mph speed limit. Brown told analysts during a quarterly earnings call that the company cut speeds and increased inspections to increase precautions when transporting crude.

The Alabama derailment and fire is among several accidents in recent months involving crude trains that has increased regulatory scrutiny. No one was hurt in the Alabama incident.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.