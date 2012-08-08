FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC: Genesee preps RailAmerica pro-rata deal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

RLPC: Genesee preps RailAmerica pro-rata deal

Michelle Sierra

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc is expected to tap the market August 13 with a $1.3 billion pro-rata deal, sources said. The facility is part of a $2.3 billion deal backing its acquisition of RailAmerica Inc.

The pro-rata portion will launch at 2 p.m. at the W Hotel Lexington Avenue in New York City. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is leading the $2.3 billion financing package.

The pro-rata facility comprises a $425 million senior secured revolver and an $875 million, five-year term loan A due 2017. A $1 billion, seven-year term loan B due 2019 rounds out the deal.

The spread on the pro rata tranche is 250bp over Libor subject to a leverage based pricing grid. Pricing on the TLB is forthcoming.

The facility will back the acquisition of RailAmerica and refinance existing debt at Genesee. Expected corporate ratings are Ba3/BB- and senior secured Ba3/BB-.

The TLA will amortize at 5 percent in year one and two, 10 percent in year three and 15 percent in year four and five. The TLB will amortize at 1 percent per annum. The TLA will be redeemable at any time at par, while the TLB will include a 101 soft call in year one.

Covenants include a maximum net total leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc said on July 23 it had struck a deal to buy rival RailAmerica Inc for $27.5 a share in cash or $1.39 billion to create the biggest short-line railroad operator in the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.