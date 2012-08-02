FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genesee & Wyoming profit beats expectations
August 2, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

Genesee & Wyoming profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on a 5 percent growth in freight revenue.

The company signed an agreement with Tata Steel Minerals Canada to construct and operate a rail line in Quebec.

Net income rose to $36.4 million, or 84 cents per share, for the second quarter from $31.1 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $217.4 million.

Freight segment revenue, which accounts for 71 percent of total revenue, rose 5 percent to $154.18 million.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company closed at $60.68 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

