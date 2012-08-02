FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Freight revenue growth drives Genesee & Wyoming profit
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Freight revenue growth drives Genesee & Wyoming profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.85 vs est $0.68

* Q2 revenue rose 3.7 pct

* Q2 carload traffic down 7 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc’s profit topped estimates for a third straight quarter as a 5 percent growth in freight revenue offset declines in carload traffic.

The company, which struck a $1.39 billion deal last week to buy RailAmerica Inc, said traffic declined by 7 percent to 232,315 carloads due to a drop in coal haulage.

Genesee & Wyoming also signed an agreement with Tata Steel Minerals Canada to construct and operate a rail line in Quebec.

The company owns and operates railroads in the United States, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands, transporting commodities such as coal, paper, metals and minerals.

Net income for the second quarter rose to $36.4 million, or 84 cents per share, for the second quarter from $31.1 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 85 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $217.4 million.

Freight revenue, which accounts for 71 percent of total revenue, rose 5 percent to $154.18 million.

Analysts on an average expected earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $218.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company closed at $60.68 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. T hey have gained about 25 percent in the last two months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.