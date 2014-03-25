New Zealand to sell up to 49 pct of Genesis Energy

WELLINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it would sell up to 49 percent of power company Genesis Energy Ltd, earning it up to NZ$800 million ($684.5 million) from the sale.

It said 40 percent of Genesis would be available in a book build with institutional investors, with a further 9 percent available to be sold directly to retail investors.

The government had initially said it would sell between 30 and 49 percent to improve the prospects of a better price for the stock.