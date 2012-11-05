FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genesee & Wyoming reports loss on one-time charge
November 5, 2012 / 11:55 AM / in 5 years

Genesee & Wyoming reports loss on one-time charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc reported a third-quarter loss due to a one-time charge related to the funding of its $1.4 billion acquisition of RailAmerica Inc.

Excluding the charges, the company’s earnings rose to 74 cents per share from 72 cents per share a year earlier.

Genesee & Wyoming took a one-time, non-cash charge of $50.1 million during the quarter. It reported a net loss of $19.6 million, or 47 cents per share, for the quarter, compared with a net income of $32.9 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $222.7 million.

