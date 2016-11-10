LPC-Pricing out on Genesys' US$2.1bn cross-border loan

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Pricing is out on a US$2.1bn cross-border leveraged loan financing backing contact centre software maker Genesys' acquisition of call centre cloud services company Interactive Intelligence and a refinancing of existing debt, in a deal which is set to test market appetite and pricing following Trump's election victory.

The covenant-lite loan, which comprises a US$1.55bn tranche and a US$550m-equivalent euro-denominated tranche, is guided at 475bp-500bp over Libor/Euribor with a 1% floor at 99-99.5 OID. There is 101 soft call for six months too.

"This is the first deal investors will be looking at post the US election so inevitably it will test pricing and appetite. The market snapped back by the end of play yesterday so it is business as normal. I would now expect the new issue market to spring to life," an investor said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Royal Bank of Canada are leading the financing, which also includes a US$150m revolving credit facility.

Genesys' US$1.4bn acquisition of Interactive Intelligence was announced in August. The loan will also refinance US$1bn of existing debt.

Genesys was purchased from Alcatel-Lucent in 2012 by private equity fund Permira, which still owns a stake in the company. Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman provided a US$900m investment in Genesys in July, which set a valuation of US$3.8bn on the company. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)