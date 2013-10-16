Geneva banks enjoy rebound, but problems loom -survey

GENEVA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Geneva’s big banks are enjoying a much better year than they did in 2012 but the general improvement hides continued problems and some banks are expecting a worse 2014, an annual survey said on Wednesday.

The survey by the Geneva Financial Centre, the city’s banking association, showed six out of 10 banks with more than 200 employees said 2013 was shaping up to be a “good” year, with only one calling it “difficult” and three opting for “stable”.

All 10 saw assets under management unchanged or rising in the first half of 2013. One said assets under management had increased by 8-14 percent and another saw an increase of 15 percent or more.

The annual survey gauges the fortunes of one of the world’s biggest but most discreet private banking centres, and does not say which of the city’s banks took part in the survey.

Nicolas Pictet, vice president of the banking association and managing partner of private bank Pictet & Cie, said the results were generally good, but he sounded a note of caution.

“Without being overly pessimistic, I would like to say that the figures mask a reality which is much less rosy for the Swiss financial space,” Pictet said, citing three reasons.

He said Swiss banks were mainly attracting new funds in their foreign subsidiaries, and much of the rise in assets was due to a general market recovery.

“These good results, above all, disguise some big problems that are coming up: probable large fines that the Swiss banks will have to pay to the U.S. government; access to the European market, which is becoming problematic from Switzerland; and finally the question of historical problems that have yet to be settled with some countries and may contain new threats.”

Switzerland has been struggling to clean up its reputation as a haven for tax evasion and to find a way of preserving its traditional banking secrecy while reassuring foreign governments that its banks’ clients are paying the taxes they should.

The survey showed that Geneva’s banks did not expect their own fortunes to improve smoothly.

Two of the 10 said they expected their earnings to fall in 2014, with one expecting a fall of 8-14 percent.

The 2014 outlook was similar for smaller banks - those with between 50 and 199 employees. But one of the seven such banks surveyed said it foresaw earnings growing by more than 15 percent in 2014.

The survey also covered 117 small independent money managers, and half said they had seen a net outflow of assets under management, similar to the first half of 2012.

The lakeside city is home to 123 banks, 10 fewer than a year ago, with 19,110 employees, a number that has shrunk by about 1,000, data from Geneva Financial Centre showed.

Geneva’s banks include private banks famed for their discretion, including Pictet and Lombard, Odier & Cie, as well as branches of giants Credit Suisse and UBS, and the regional bank Banque Cantonale de Geneve.

The 874 independent asset management companies employ a further 2,665, a slightly higher number than a year ago. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by David Evans)