December 16, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Genfit announces new evidence for anti-cirrhotic effects of GFT505

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Genfit SA :

* Recent study provides new evidence for anti-cirrhotic effects of GFT505 in context of NASH

* Aim of NASH treatment is to eliminate pathology responsible for development of fibrosis, and to prevent disease evolution to cirrhosis and its complications

* Analysis reveals that anti-nash effects of GFT505 are essentially due to complete inhibition of necrotic and inflammatory process

* Chief Scientific Officer says complementary studies are in progress to better understand mechanism of action of GFT505 in this model

* Chief Scientific Officer says a scientific manuscript will be submitted for publication in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

