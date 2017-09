Jan 6 (Reuters) - Genfit SA :

* Clinical study demonstrates safety of GFT505 on cardiac activity

* QT/QTC cardiac safety study of GFT505 has been completed with potential effects on electrical activity of heart assessed

* Current study meets regulatory requirements and opens way to evaluation of GFT505 in phase 3 on large number of NASH patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)