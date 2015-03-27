FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genfit shares drop as much as 42 pct after liver disease drug fails trial
March 27, 2015

Genfit shares drop as much as 42 pct after liver disease drug fails trial

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Shares in French drugmaker Genfit opened down 42 percent on Friday after its liver disease drug failed a mid-stage trial.

By 0844 GMT, the stock had recovered some ground to stand down 33 percent, nearly wiping out gains so far this year. The company was worth 1.23 billion euros ($1.33 billion) at the close of trading on Thursday

Genfit said on Thursday that its treatment for liver disease NASH had failed a midstage trial due to its inclusion of many patients with a mild form of the disease.

“Since the stock had risen a lot on hopes for this study, so the disappointment is all the greater,” a dealer in Paris said. “Investors prefer to sell for now rather than wait for clear explanations.” ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)

