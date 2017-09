Oct 17 (Reuters) - Genfit SA :

* Says new patents allowed for GFT505 in the United States and China

* After grant of an American patent for GFT505 in NASH, USPTO has allowed patent in hepatic fibrosis

* Announces allowance in China of a patent for GFT505