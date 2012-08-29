FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Piraeus says Geniki talks at advanced stage
August 29, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Greece's Piraeus says Geniki talks at advanced stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s Piraeus Bank is in advanced talks with French lender Societe Geberale to acquire its loss-making Greek unit Geniki , it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

“Piraeus Bank is in confidential discussions with Societe Generale on the possible acquisition of its stake in Geniki Bank,” Piraeus said in the filing.

“Although talks have reached an advanced stage, there has been no final decision by either side.”

Societe Generale confirmed the talks were taking place. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

