Greece's Piraeus Bank reaches initial deal to buy Geniki-sources
October 2, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank reaches initial deal to buy Geniki-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Greece’s Piraeus Bank has struck a preliminary deal with French lender Societe Generale to acquire its loss-making Greek unit Geniki , two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Both sides had confirmed in late August that talks on a deal were at an advanced stage.

“There is a preliminary agreement between the two sides,” a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

“I expect that it will take one or two weeks for the banks to have the necessary approvals.”

A second banking source confirmed the initial deal and said it would require the blessing of Greece’s bank bailout fund.

Societe Generale and Piraeus declined to comment.

